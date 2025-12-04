When news broke that Darius Slay and the Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to mutually part ways after their single-season partnership went south, fans around the NFL pegged one specific team with whom “Big Play” should take the field next: the Philadelphia Eagles.

On paper, it made sense, right? Slay played well for the Eagles, knows Vic Fangio's scheme, and technically already won one Super Bowl ring this year with the organization. Why not try to contribute to a second one down the stretch, too?

Fortunately for Eagles fans, Howie Roseman was on that same page and put in a claim to bring Slay back to town. Unfortunately, so did the Buffalo Bills, and because they were higher on the waiver wire, they were rewarded his contract, as NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport broke down on social media.

“A near reunion: The Eagles also put in a claim for CB Darius Slay, source said, hoping for their former starting CB to return to Philly. But Buffalo had priority and got him.” Rapoport wrote.

Now, for Eagle-eyed fans watching along at home, the third time was not the charm for Roseman and company, as after acquiring Michael Carter II and a pre-retirement Jarius Alexander at the trade deadline, the Eagles missed out on Slay when they needed him most. They will have to continue to roll with Adoree' Jackson at CB3 and with Kelee Ringo as a swing reserve, both of whom have worse tape than Slay in 2025, hoping that another cornerback becomes available before the playoffs roll around in January.