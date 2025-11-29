The Philadelphia Eagles were looking to bounce back after a brutal second-half collapse against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Fans were outraged when Philadelphia blew a 21-0 lead in Week 12. Dallas put up 24 unanswered points while holding the Eagles scoreless over the final two and a half quarters.

On Friday, Philly fans were again howling for blood as the Eagles got off to a rough start against the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia went on to suffer its second straight crushing defeat, falling to 8-4 on the season as the Bears won, 24-15.

Demands for head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo to be fired intensified after the ugly loss. The Eagles appeared out of sync on offense as Chicago held Philadelphia to 87 rushing yards. The Bears out-gained the Eagles while winning the turnover battle and dominating time of possession.

Eagles fans demand changes after offensive struggles

Despite the team’s poor performance, Sirianni made it clear that he’s sticking with Patullo. “No, we're not changing the play-caller,” Sirianni told reporters after Friday’s loss.

Patullo has been with the organization since 2021. He was promoted to offensive coordinator this season following Kellen Moore’s departure.

Needless to say, Eagles fans are not impressed with Patullo’s debut. Calls for the OC’s ouster grew louder with Friday’s loss. And many fans would like to see Sirianni canned as well – just 12 games removed from a Super Bowl victory.

Kato wrote:

“Jeffrey Lurie and Howie have 3 choices after today for #Eagles 1. Bench Jalen 2. Fire/remove duties from Kevin Patullo 3. Fire Sirianni”

Frank Ammirante added:

“The Eagles are wasting an absolutely insane defense because Nick Sirianni keeps letting his buddy Kevin Patullo be the worst offensive coordinator in football.”

@basedsenorito commented:

“The job Nick Sirianni and Patullo have done this year should cost Nick Sirianni his job. Penalties all year. Receivers running to the same spot and making route mistakes. Garbage offensive design. I don’t care he won the SB, your team melting down for the 2nd time in 3 years should lose your job”

Mikerophone wrote:

“Real talk, Kevin Patullo has completely neutered this Eagles offense. Nick Sirianni needs to fire him and take over Playcalling duties ASAP”

TheBurningAce added:

“I'm not getting on the fire Sirianni train, but I will hold him accountable for hiring Kevin Patullo and trying to protect him for scheming a lackluster / predictable offense. If anyone needs to be let go, it's Patullo…”