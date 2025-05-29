After months of questions, debate, and anticipation, the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play, the Tush Push, has officially remains legal for the 2025 NFL season.

Surely this is a massive win for fans in the Delaware Valley and will strike fear in the hearts of the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions' 2025 opponents, but how did the decision come down? Well, on his New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce broke it down, as he was part of the Eagles' presentation to keep the play legal.

“The reality is this was a rule for a long time in the NFL that you can't assist the runner. Both the competition committee and Dr. Allan Sills suggested that the proposal pass and the play be banned. One for health reasons and another for competitive fairness reasons,” Jason Kelce explained.

“I took away from this meeting that all the owners have good intentions, and not just from this proposal, but all the proposals. You know, there was multiple things discussed throughout the meeting, and it was really cool to witness how this process takes place. The owners back and forth over the proposals, things that passed, things that got tabled, things that didn't pass. At the end of the day, it was just awesome to witness and to see how serious each one of these owners take each one of these decisions.”

Article Continues Below

Asked by his brother, Travis Kelce, about what happened behind closed doors, Jason wasn't willing to spill the Tush Push beans, noting instead that it was a very good experience.

“I don't really want to touch too much on it because again, I don't know what's privy to share and like, listen, Mom told us not to kiss and tell, right?” Kelce noted. “So you know there's some things that in the Eagles locker room, and as a player you find out what's good to share, and in this world, I don't know. I just wanted to go there and offer my perspective on the play and dispel some of the rumors that have been said.”

Will the NFL try to ban the Tush Push once more? Yes, it most likely will, but now that Kelce has experience with their thought process, he and the Eagles will come correct in keeping their signature play legal into the future.