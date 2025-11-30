Jason Kelce will always be a Philadelphia Eagles star. The Super Bowl champion was reliving his NFL days during the Eagles tailgate over the weekend, according to a video from his New Heights podcast X page.

In the video, a shirtless Kelce with black trousers, Timbaland boots, and a football helmet goes up against his opponent to become the Belly Champion. He crouches down in front of his opponent, and the referee is heard yelling, “On your marks, get set, go.” Kelce and his opponent stand up, with the former Eagles center pushing his opponent with his belly and winning the match.

“What in the Nacho Libre?” one fan commented.

JASON KELCE. BELLY BUCKING CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/2xuLhJwfWC — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The competition is something that Kelce mentioned during a New Heights podcast episode with him considering adding it to the tailgate party officially to help get the fans even more hype for the Eagles games.

The Belly Bucking competition follows an eventful Thanksgiving for Kelce, who shares four daughters with his wife, Kylie Kelce. He admitted that he wasn't that much help prepping the food for the bug holiday.

“I'm just a huge inconvenience on Thanksgiving because Kylie and her mom are making everything,” he told his brother Travis Kelce during an episode of New Heights last week. “And instead of just, like, watching the kids, I go next door and fry a turkey with [my dad] Ed. So for an hour of the day, I'm just completely useless and making an extra turkey that we don't need.”

Jason also shared with Travis that he was already 36 hours into a 48-hour fast leading up to Thanksgiving. He agreed to do it with former Dallas Cowboys football player Marcus Spears. Travis asked why Jason chose to fast right before Thanksgiving.

“This is what happens when you retire. You f—ing do stupid s— like this,” Jason said.