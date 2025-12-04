The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem, and they've had the problem for most of the season. After having one of the best offenses last season and it leading them to a championship, things have not been the same this year. AJ Brown has tried to voice his thoughts about the situation, but he's been looked at as the problem, especially since they were still winning games when he shared his thoughts.

Fast forward to now, and the Eagles have lost two games in a row, and many would say it's because of their inconsistency on offense. The main culprit at this point in time has been Jalen Hurts, who looks to be struggling to make the right plays on the field.

Former Eagles player Jason Kelce sees the struggles that the offense is having, and he wants Hurts to do this one thing to fix it.

“It's an unquestioned advantage to be able to do quarterback runs…I would like to see them do more [QB] runs, I'm not going to lie…You get such better angles, the numbers are better, it makes life easy,” Kelce said on SportsRadio 94WIP. “It's almost like cheating. And it's been a big reason why the Eagles have been successful on the ground game throughout Hurts' tenure.”

Hurts has the ability to make plays out of the pocket, but he hasn't done enough of it this season. It's hard to say that him not running is the main reason why they haven't been successful, but it can be a start to turning things around.

At the same time, the running game needs to get going because Saquon Barkley has been nowhere near as dominant as he was last season. If they can find a way to get him running the ball like last season, that could open up other areas in their game.

The Eagles don't have long to figure it out, and if they try to fix things too late, they could find themselves as a quick exit out of the playoffs.