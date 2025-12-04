Few moments in an NBA player’s career crystallize the payoff of relentless work and collective trust quite like a major scoring milestone. While Jaylen Wells has not been immune to the fits and starts slowing down the Memphis Grizzlies this season, the second-year swingman did cross the 1000-point threshold before Thanksgiving dinners went cold. Yet, behind the statistics lies a humble competitor focused solely on winning, amusingly unaware that his girlfriend was tracking the countdown and capturing Pokémon on Reddit all along.

From a disciplined, low-turnover approach fueling a playoff push to the unexpected joy of discovering his own viral meme universe, this is more than just a tale of points on a board. It’s a glimpse into the balance of focus and fun that defines a player on the rise. Captain Sailin' Wells leads the Grizzlies in scoring over the past five games after all. He is second in field goal percentage (64.4%) behind Zach Edey, and second in three-point shooting (57.5%), thanks to a scorching-hot Cam Spencer (62.5%, 4.8 3PA).

Reflecting on the 1000-point moment with ClutchPoints, Wells emphasized the role his teammates played in his success after a road win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“It felt good having my teammates trust in me, keep swinging me the ball when I was open,” Wells began. “Having the belief of my teammates is great.”

Known for defense, sharpshooting, and disciplined play, Wells credited the offseason grind. Thankfully for the former second-round pick, Tuomas Iisalo's patience has paid off going into the holidays.

“It shows that putting in the work works. I've been putting in the work on my shot,” stressed Wells. “I believe it's finally showing up.”

Unsurprisingly, Wells was not obsessively tracking the numbers. That honor went to his girlfriend, who kept close tabs on his progress over the last few games.

“My girlfriend was actually tracking the 1000-point thing more the last few games,” Wells admitted. “I didn't know I was up there with the fastest ever to do it, though, and with the fewest turnovers. That's what I try to do is just make winning plays. That starts with buckets and not turning the ball over.”

As the Grizzlies push through the season, his low-turnover style has been a boon for a team aiming to climb the Western Conference standings. But off the court, after the disappointment of a playoff exit last season, Wells stumbled upon something that lightened the mood.

“After we lost in the playoffs, I was just watching the games and came across (the Wellspost threads) on Reddit. I thought it was hilarious and just keep seeing more and more,” joked Wells. “My girlfriend and I like to look at them at laugh. I've got a couple saved on my phone that are pretty funny.”

These “Wellspost” threads, as “Jaylen Swells/Gels/Intel” referred to them, have apparently become a source of entertainment for the couple, blending his rising NBA profile with playful pop-culture crossovers. As he continues to build on his early success, it's clear that Wells isn't just focused on the stats. He's embracing the journey, the work, and even the memes that come with it.