A new Brawl Stars blog recently released ahead of the next Brawl Talk later this month, showing off a new power, changes to the Brawl Pass, and much more. Supercell also confirmed they will not be adding a Power Level 12 to the game, though this new power essentially requires you to earn more resources anyway. Therefore, we decided to list all the big changes you can expect to see in Brawl Stars soon!

What Are Buffies in Brawl Stars?

Now that each Brawler possesses a Hypercharge, Supercell is adding a new power to Brawl Stars called “Buffies”. Essentially, these are buffs to existing powers like your Star Powers, Gadgets, and Hypercharges.

Each Brawler will receive three Buffies in total:

Gadget Buffie

Star Buffie

Hyper Buffie

As the name suggests, each Buffie is tied to what they buff.

But how exactly do you get these Powers? With the Claw Machine of course. Each pull on the Claw Machine costs 1,000 Coins and 2,000 Power Points. While the Buffie you get is random, it at least guarantees that you will get one. Additionally, players will also be able to earn Buffies with Gems or IAP later on, depending on how the current system works.

Furthermore, every player receives a free Buffie when reaching 1,000 trophies. Collect all of the Buffies in The Claw Machine and you can unlock new skins for them with Bling (10,000 per pull). Overall, Supercell plans on releasing up to six new Buffiest at a time, though it could also be less.

Supercell also plans on removing and refunding every Epic and Mythic Gear for Brawlers who are getting Buffies. Additionally, Gadgets are receiving massive change.

Some Gadgets will be receiving an aimable joystick. For example, you can now aim Shelly's Dashing Gadget before using it. Of course, you can still tap and use it like you originally did. But this new option creates new ways for players to play (especially those at higher trophy levels).

Overall, that includes everything about Buffies in Brawl Stars. But the Brawl Stars Brawl Pass is also receiving some upgrades.

Brawl Pass Receives Price Increase & Extra Rewards

Both the free and paid tracks in the Brawl Stars Brawl Passes will receive buffs, resulting in a price increase for the latter track. With this change, the Brawl Pass receives 10 more tiers with new items. Now, the new Brawl Pass will cost players $8.99 (USD) and $12.99 for the Brawl Pass Plus. The price change won't come into effect until the January season, meaning the December season should operate like before.

The Normal Pass will now receive new Titles and Chroma Skins. Additionally, you'll also receive extra bling, credits, and Chaos Drops.

The standard paid Brawl Pass now earns you Titles, Brawl Pass Skins, and Chromas. Furthermore, you also gain access to more resources and brawler keys (more on this later). Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus users gain access to more keys, gems, and much more. But what exactly are keys?

Keys are a new item used to open a Brawl Pass Vault! There, you can find resources, skins, Brawlers, and Buffies. Overall, there are four different types of keys, giving players more control over their progression in the game:

Brawler Keys: Epic Brawler – Costs 1 Key Mythic Brawler – Costs 2 Keys Legendary Brawler – Costs 4 Keys Ultra Legendary Brawler – Costs 6 Keys

Resource Key: 2000 Coins – 1 Key 2000 Power Points – 1 Key 5000 Bling – 1 Key

Skin Set Keys: New Brawl Pass Skin + 2 Chromas – 1 Coin Old Brawl Pass Skin + 2 Chromas – 2 Coins

Buffie Keys: Specific Buffie – 1 Key



Lastly, Tail Rewards of the Brawl Pass now cost 2,800, though they offer different rewards every time. From Demon Drops to Sushi Rolls and so on, there's much more variety than just one random Starr Drop.

Furthermore, you will also have the option to use Gems and “upgrade” your tail reward. Like before, any upgrades you do not receive when the season ends is automatically delivered to your account.

Overall, that includes all the main changes coming to Brawl Stars. However, Supercell revealed a bunch of other changes coming to the game next year.

Chaos Drops, Mega Quests, & More

Firstly, a new type of Drop is coming to Brawl Stars called Chos Drops. They come with different rarities, and can also split like Sushi. All splits come with the same rarity reward, with the lowest rarity being Super Rare (highest is Ultra). Players have a chance to earn a Chaos Drop via Daily Wins, too.

Ultra Chaos Drop Rewards:

Buffie, Mythic Brawler OR Random Hypercharge – 24.7%

Legendary Brawler OR Epic Skins – 9.9%

Ultra Brawler – 0.4%

Mythic Skins – 3.9%

Legendary Skins – 1.4%

Chaos Drops will be in the new Brawl Pass, randomly in Daily Wins, and sometimes distributed in events as well.

Furthermore, Supercell is adding two more Mega Quests per season, one of which is an Omega. Additionally players under 25k trophies receive a Trophy Road buff to help them catch up.

Perhaps the biggest improvement here is the reduced price for Power Points. It now costs 1 gem for 10 power points instead of five. While it seems like a small, amount, Power Points can be difficult to come by. However, Gems may also be worth saving up for a Hypercharge.

Overall, that includes all the latest about the big changes coming to Brawl Stars in 2026. We're cautiously curious about some of these new changes. While we like the concept of Keys, we're not sure how we feel about grinding for Buffies. Regardless, we won't see many of these changes come into effect just yet. So stay tuned!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.