The Philadelphia Eagles have been on the struggle bus of late, recently dropping their second straight game to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday to make their record 8-4 on the 2025 NFL season. The Eagles are still one of the most talented teams in the league, but in some ways, that has made it all the more frustrating that the team continues to struggle on offense so consistently.

Recently, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN sports media personality Dan Orlovsky highlighted what he believes is the biggest culprit behind the Eagles' struggles so far this year.

“This is the worst first down offense in the NFL,” said Orlovsky, per SPORTSRADIO 94WIP, via ESPN's “Get Up.” “And if you're bad on first down, it's almost impossible to make up for it on second and third down… they don't do one thing well offensively. If I had to use the words and give you adjectives to describe this offense over the course of the season: predictable, boring, stale, self-inflicting, uncreative, and unexplosive.”

The Eagles' offense has indeed performed far below expectations so far this season, so much so that recently, fans of the team had a Philadelphia Fan moment by egging the house of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Saquon Barkley has fallen off to an almost unbelievable extent from his record-breaking season a year ago, and Jalen Hurts hasn't done anything to quell concerns about how he can perform when the onus is on him alone to make plays as a quarterback.

All things considered, things have been better for the Eagles.

In any case, Philadelphia will look to get back in the win column when they next hit the field on Monday evening for a tough road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. That game is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Inglewood.