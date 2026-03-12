The Legion of Boom era might be a distant memory, but Riq Woolen made sure to leave his own lasting legacy in the Pacific Northwest before heading East. After agreeing to a massive one-year, $15 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the star cornerback took to Instagram to pen a “prideful” farewell to the Seattle Seahawks and their fan base.

“This city and this organization will always be a part of me,” Woolen wrote. “Everything I accomplished here — from the early days as a rookie to hoisting the Lombardi — I will carry with pride.”

Riq Woolen penned a farewell to the Seahawks on Instagram. He says, in part: “This city and this organization will always be a part of me. Everything I accomplished here — from the early days as a rookie to hoisting the Lombardi — I will carry with pride.” https://t.co/7DmrrgFyr4 pic.twitter.com/c6HLbX3W9G — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 12, 2026

Woolen’s journey from a fifth-round developmental project out of UTSA to a Super Bowl champion is the stuff of scouting legends. He quickly weaponized his 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed, becoming the centerpiece of a rebuilt Seattle secondary. That ascension culminated in a dominant performance during the Seahawks' recent Super Bowl run.

In the biggest game of his life, Woolen proved he was worth every penny of his new Philadelphia paycheck. Woolen was a nightmare for opposing receivers, recording four solo tackles and two massive pass deflections. His ability to erase half the field allowed the Seahawks' pass rush to thrive, eventually leading to that Lombardi Trophy he mentioned in his post.

Now, the “Riq the Freak” show moves to the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles are getting a Pro Bowler in his prime to bolster a secondary that struggled with consistency last season. For Philadelphia, a one-year “prove-it” deal at $15 million is a high-reward gamble on one of the league's premier ballhawks.

As for the 12s, losing a homegrown talent like Woolen stings, but he leaves as a champion. He arrived as a long-shot rookie and departs as a Seattle icon, forever a Seahawk at heart.