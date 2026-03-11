The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly want to keep Dallas Goedert on the roster for the future. On Wednesday, a rather subtle move is giving Philly extra time to negotiate a possible extension before Goedert becomes an official free agent.

Goedert, who is 31 years old, had his void date pushed back to Friday, March 13, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. The Eagles and the veteran tight end have until then to negotiate an extension. If it does not come to fruition, then Goedert will become a free agent.

“Dallas Goedert was not listed as a free agent by the league. His void date has been pushed back to Friday, a league source told The Athletic. This procedural move would give both sides a chance to work out a contract extension.”

The eight-year veteran is coming off one of the most successful seasons of his career so far in the NFL. Goedert played 15 games for the Eagles last season, finishing with 60 receptions (career-high), 591 yards, and 11 touchdowns (career-high). It was the first time in his career that Goedert recorded double-digit touchdowns in a single campaign.

Signing Dallas Goedert to a contract extension is certainly in the best interest of the Eagles. Due to the void on his contract, if Goedert were to hit free agency, it would be a dead cap hit of just over $20 million for Philadelphia. Signing him to a new deal would likely change that to a much more favorable number. We should know what the future holds for Dallas Goedert by Friday.