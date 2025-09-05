One of Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts' chief protectors has left Thursday night's NFL Kickoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys with an apparent upper-body injury.

It's not exactly clear what led to Dickerson's exit, but Mike Garafolo reported via X, formerly Twitter, that the three-time Pro Bowler “headed to the locker room” and “left the game during that timeout just now” in the fourt quarter.

It can be recalled that Dickerson went under the knife in the offseason to repair a partially torn meniscus in his knee, but was able to recover just in time for the season opener against Dak Prescott and the visiting Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

As a replacement, the Eagles have tapped Brett Toth to play left tackle in lieu of Dickerson, who was a second-round pick (37th overall) by Philly at the 2021 NFL draft.

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program product has mostly been a durable asset for the Eagles, as he's played in at least 16 games in each of the last three seasons.

Currently on a four-year extension contract worth $84 million, Dickerson is among those being counted upon by the Eagles to perform at a high level to keep Hurts safe in the pocket and help the team's high-powered rushing attack.

In any case, the reigning Super Bowl champions got the job done against the Cowboys, coming away with a 24-20 win for a great start to their 2024 NFL campaign. The two teams will cross paths again in Week 12, when the Eagles take their turn to visit the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

The Eagles recorded 302 total yards and went 8-for-13 on third downs against the Cowboys.

Hopefully for the Eagles, Dickerson did not suffer anything that's serious enough to keep him out for at least a game.

Philadelphia has a marquee matchup coming up in Week 2 in a Super Bowl rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. After that, the Eagles will fly back home to host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 3 contest on Sept. 21.