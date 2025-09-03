The Philadelphia Eagles' 2024-25 NFL season starts in less than 48 hours. Nick Sirianni's team will raise a banner before taking on the Dallas Cowboys in the league's first game of the year. The biggest story heading into the game for the Eagles is the status of Landon Dickerson. Luckily for Saquon Barkley and his teammates, the offensive lineman's status took a positive turn.

Dickerson is a key piece of one of the best offensive lines the NFL has to offer. The guard helped Barkley set records as a running back as the Eagles brought home another Super Bowl trophy. However, an injury in the preseason had the Eagles worried that they would have to be without him to start their season. Sirianni, for one, was ready to start the year without the lineman.

Despite the team preparing for the worst-case scenario, Dickerson recovered quickly. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the offensive guard does not carry an injury designation into Thursday night's game against the Cowboys.

“Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is off the injury report and is expected to play Thursday night vs. the Cowboys,” Schefter said.

Article Continues Below

Dickerson's presence on the offensive line is a big boost to one of the league's best run games. However, his job just got much easier. The Cowboys shocked the world when they traded away defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Without the opposition's premier pass-rusher on the roster anymore, Dickerson's focus shifts to Kenny Clark.

Philadelphia starts its season with just one player on the injury report, Tanner McKee. Dickerson, along with Jalen Carter and Andrew Mukuba, are available to take the field on Thursday. The Eagles have the advantage against Dallas, but Barkley and Co. are happy to have Dickerson off the injury report.

If the offensive line stays intact again this season, there is no reason why Philadelphia cannot repeat as champions.