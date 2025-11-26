The Philadelphia Eagles embarrassed themselves in Week 12. Philadelphia is now 8-3 on the season after their second-half collapse against Dallas. Now the Eagles should be extra motivated to get a win against the Bears on Black Friday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted on Wednesday that me misses Bears safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.

“Yeah, I love CJ,” Sirianni said when asked about Gardern-Johnson, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks. “We've had some great times together in the one Super Bowl together, won another one together. I always loved the emotion he played with and how he went about his business. So yeah I miss him and he's playing good football.”

Gardner-Johnson was on the Eagles for both of their recent Super Bowl appearances. He was a huge factor for their defense in each season, logging six interceptions in both 2022 and 2024.

Philadelphia traded Gardner-Johnson to the Texans back in March in exchange for Kenyon Green, who is now on the Ravens.

The veteran safety was surprisingly cut after three games with the Texans citing friction behind the scenes as the reason for the shocking move.

Gardner-Johnson bounced around a few different teams before landing with the Bears. He is now their starting nickel cornerback.

Can Eagles get back in win column against Bears on Black Friday?

Article Continues Below

The Bears will present an interesting challenge for the Eagles.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio raved about Ben Johnson's offensive scheme ahead of Week 13.

“A lot. It’s a great scheme. They do a great job calling the game, mixing it up, marrying their run game and their pass game,” Fangio told reporters on Tuesday. “They’re highly ranked in a lot of areas, and I don’t think it’s any accident. They’ve got really good players, and it’s a great scheme and a great play caller.”

Philadelphia's defense has been their strength in 2025, so the Eagles defense vs. Bears offense could be the matchup to watch in this one.

It will be exciting to see who comes out on top in this one.

Eagles vs. Bears kicks off at 3PM ET on Black Friday.