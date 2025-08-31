The Philadelphia Eagles got another step closer to being fully healthy for their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a seemingly bleak outlook after undergoing surgery in early August, Landon Dickerson appears ready to go.

Dickerson suffered what seemed to be a serious knee injury in an Aug. 10 open practice session. He subsequently opted for surgery to repair his meniscus less than one month out from Week 1, putting his early-season availability in jeopardy.

The procedure seems to have paid off, as Dickerson is already back on the field and practicing in full, according to Eagles reporter Jeff McLane.

“Landon Dickerson (knee) looks a full go,” McLane tweeted. “Eagles LG trending toward playing in the opener despite surgery several weeks ago.”

Dickerson was also practicing on special teams, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. He reportedly wore a compression sleeve on his right leg but did not have any limitations in practice. The veteran has been participating in a limited fashion since Wednesday, when he returned just 14 days after his surgery.

Dickerson is one of five Eagles starters whose Week 1 status is currently in question. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jordan Mailata and Dallas Goedert also continue to deal with lingering injuries.

Eagles kick off 2025 NFL season against Cowboys in Week 1

Fresh off a Super Bowl LIX victory, the Eagles will begin the 2025 NFL season on Thursday against the Cowboys. The NFC East rivals will be featured in the first Thursday Night Football contest of the year to officially mark the start of the season.

The Eagles, who will host the game, went 2-0 against the Cowboys in 2024. Philadelphia dominated both games, outscoring Dallas 75-13 in the pair of meetings. The Cowboys only scored one touchdown across the two meetings, a four-yard strike from Cooper Rush to Jalen Tolbert in the rematch.

The Week 1 meeting will be the first of five prime-time games the Eagles currently have scheduled in 2025. That number will likely increase, as their two matchups with the Washington Commanders at the end of the year are flex games that have yet to be scheduled.