The Philadelphia Eagles were on their way to a fifth straight win on Sunday, leading the Dallas Cowboys 21-7 late in the third quarter. If the score held, it would have been the third straight game the Eagles had limited opponents to single digit points since bolstering their defense at a busy trade deadline. But the Cowboys bucked the trend in Week 12. The Eagles suffered an epic collapse, losing 24-21 to their division rival.

Jaelan Phillips was one of players the Eagles landed in a deadline deal, as Philadelphia acquired the star pass rusher from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. And despite the disappointing outcome on Sunday, Phillips is thrilled to be in Philly.

“The environment is incredible. There is an aura of confidence and an expectation to win and to perform well. I think that Coach Nick's messages and his whole philosophy when it comes to leading a team and what he expects from a team is very straight forward, which I can appreciate,” Phillips said of his new team, per SportsRadio94WIP.

Jaelan Phillips praises Eagles organization after Dolphins trade

Eagles fans weren’t feeling quite so generous Sunday, calling for Sirianni’s job after Week 12’s heartbreaking loss. The Cowboys scored 17 unanswered points against Philadelphia, winning the game on a Brandon Aubrey field goal as time expired.

Despite the setback, the Eagles still boast one of the league’s best records at 8-3 and maintain a 2.5-game division lead. And while much has been made of the lock room division surrounding Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, Phillips had nothing but positive things to say about his new NFL home.

“I think it’s been great,” Phillips noted, complementing everyone from teammates to cafeteria workers in Philly. “It’s definitely helped me from a personal standpoint of adjusting to a new place. Obviously there’s always a little bit of nerves or anxiety when you switch environments and you don’t know anybody… But everybody’s made it super welcoming and comforting to me. So I think that’s helped me just relax and play football.”

Phillips came to the Eagles from a Dolphins team that was just 2-7 at the time of the trade. The former first-round pick went to the playoffs twice in four seasons with Miami. He has yet to win a postseason game, a trend he hopes to change this year with Philadelphia.