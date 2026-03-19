The Philadelphia Eagles have done their best so far to make sure the players already on their roster are taken care of by re-signing them. One of the latest things they did was rework somebody's contract, as Jake Elliott will have his base pay decreased, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Eagles recently reworked K Jake Elliott’s contract, trimming his base pay from $6 million to $5 million but guaranteeing all of it. His cap number for 2026 was lowered by $240k,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Elliott is signed with the Eagles through 2028 with void years in the back end of his contract.

Since 2017, Elliott has been the kicker for the Eagles and has gone 20-of-27 on field goals, and has made 83.7% of his field goal attempts. He has helped them win a lot of games in the past, and it looks like he'll continue to be leaned on for the next couple of years.

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The Eagles have been improving their team this offseason, especially on offense. They recently signed Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, and he should bring a different dynamic to the team with his vertical speed. The one thing that he was excited about with joining the team was playing with Jalen Hurts.

“To me, he is one of the top vertical passers in the league. His deep ball is great,” Brown said on the Speakeasy show. “That's attractive to a receiver. You know he's gonna put it on the money. On third-downs, when it matters, he can make it happen.”

It's still uncertain if the Eagles are trying to trade A.J.Brown, but there have been rumors that he wants to be with another team. There's enough time in the offseason to make a deal, and if teams such as the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams are persistent, they may be able to get a good deal for him.