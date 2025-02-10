In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, superstar running back Saquon Barkley helped lead them to a victory in Super Bowl 59 over the Kansas City Chiefs. And in the wake of this win, one of his former teammates, Odell Beckham Jr., appeared to take a shot at the New York Giants, who let Barkley depart for the Eagles in free agency last offseason.

After years of losing with the Giants, Barkley left for greener pastures over the offseason and immediately helped his new team find their way to the Super Bowl. New York has taken a beating from fans for letting arguably the best running back in the league leave for nothing in free agency with Beckham becoming the last to join that trend in the wake of Barkley's big accomplishment.

“Once a Giant……” Beckham said in a post of Barkley on Instagram.

Odell Beckham Jr. becomes latest to rash on Giants for Saquon Barkley decision

The Giants effectively chose quarterback Daniel Jones over Barkley, signing the former to a four-year, $160 million contract extension after the 2022 campaign before cheaping out on the latter. Jones ended up getting cut by the Giants this season, with Barkley winning Offensive Player of the Year after racking up over 2,000 rushing yards for the Eagles.

It all culminated in a Super Bowl victory, which earned a strong message of support from Beckham, who also took a jab at the Giants in the process. As if watching their former player win a Super Bowl with a division rival wasn't bad enough, New York has to continue hearing it from folks about their mistake with Barkley. They will spend the offseason trying to make up for this miscue, while Barkley and the Eagles will be celebrating their huge victory over the upcoming weeks.