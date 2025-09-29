The Philadelphia Eagles are set to lose one of their key players due to an injury. Pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo was having a solid game agianst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Eagles defender exited the game after suffering an upper-body injury. Now, Okoronkwo will miss the remainder of the season after his injury was diagnosed as a triceps tear.

“Ogbo Okoronkwo is expected to be done for the season, source confirmed,” Ian Rapoport reported. “A hit to #Eagles depth.”

Okoronkwo signed with the Eagles in the offseason to bolster their defensive line. Philly has always put its pride on their depth at the trenches. They consistently have one of the deepest defensive lines in the league. While Okoronkwo isn't a starter, his absence will be felt by the entire defense.

The former Los Angeles Rams fifth-round pick is just the latest Eagles pass rusher to land on the injured reserve list. Nolan Smith was placed on the injured reserve list last week due to a triceps injury that he reaggravated in their game. Their depth also took a hit this offseason after Josh Sweat signed with the Cardinals and Brandon Graham retired.

Despite the loss of Okoronkwo, the Eagles still managed to come away with the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philly jumped out to an early 24-6 lead at halftime, but Baker Mayfield drove Tampa Bay to nearly come back. In the end, Philly's defense held strong, fending off the Mayfield comeback bid and keeping their record above .500 this season.

The Eagles will now prepare for their next game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, next week. Philadelphia's title defense is off to a solid start, but they will have to weather the injuries that they're dealing with and they'll inevitably face over the course of the season.