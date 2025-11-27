With Philadelphia Eagles stars Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith were on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Chicago Bears, and both have huge updates on Thanksgiving Day. As fans lock their bold predictions for the Eagles against the Bears, it could potentially change with the latest news regarding Barkley and Smith.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Barkley and Smith are no longer on the injury report, each “fully participating” in Thursday's practice.

“Eagles WR DeVonta Smith and RB Saquon Barkley are both off the injury report after fully participating in practice and good to go Friday vs. the Bears,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There is no doubt that both Barkley and Smith are crucial to Philadelphia's success, though many would argue that the former is in a slump season, rushing for 684 yards to go along with four touchdowns. As for Smith, he currently is up to 754 yards on 55 receptions to go along with three touchdowns.

Eagles' DeVonta Smith was listed with three different issues

Between the two, Smith had the most concerning updates for the Eagles, though both had recorded practices with no participation. When originally found out that both did not practice on Tuesday, Smith had shoulder and chest injuries, while Barkley had been dealing with a groin issue.

“Eagles WR DeVonta Smith was listed as a nonparticipant in practice today because of shoulder/chest injuries,” Pelissero wrote on Tuesday. “Meanwhile, RB Saquon Barkley was listed as limited with a groin injury. The team held a walkthrough, so the participation is an estimate.”

The next day, another issue would be listed with Smith, as, aside from the shoulder and chest injuries, Philadelphia would add an “illness” to the equation.

“Another DNP for DeVonta Smith, who now has a shoulder issue, a chest issue, and an illness,” Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At any rate, with both of them good to go, the Eagles are looking to bounce back after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend and get back in the win column against the Bears on Friday.