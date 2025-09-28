The Philadelphia Eagles are in a closely contested battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. However, the defense took a potentially big hit in the fourth quarter after Jalen Carter suffered an apparent shoulder injury.

Carter, who is 24 years old, was deemed questionable to return almost as soon as he left the field, according to James Palmer of The Athletic. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Philly will want to evaluate Jalen Carter before announcing his official status.

“Eagles DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) questionable to return Sunday.”

Philadelphia's star defensive tackle recorded just one solo tackle on the day before exiting the contest. However, Jalen Carter has played a crucial role in stopping the run, as the Buccaneers have yet to reach 100 yards rushing as a team at the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

Article Continues Below

However, his time on the sideline was a short one, as the Eagles brought him back into the game, per John Clark of NBC Philadelphia. It appears Jalen Carter may have suffered a stinger in his shoulder, and it does not appear to be too serious.

“Jalen Carter is coming back on the field.”

It's been an odd start to the season for Jalen Carter. He was ejected from the Eagles' 24-20 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter after spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter was fined $57,222, and the NFL ruled his ejection from that contest as his one-game suspension.

It's also been a rough go for the former first-round pick when he is on the field. So far this season, Jalen Carter has recorded six combined tackles (two solo), five quarterback hits, and a tackle for a loss. His production is well below his regular pace in his previous two seasons in the league. The Eagles will hope he improves his play as the year goes on.