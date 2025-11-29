Nick Sirianni made his thoughts on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo's job security very clear despite the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Friday evening.

Going into the matchup, Philadelphia has been shaky since starting the 2025 campaign with a 4-0 record. They were 4-3 in their last seven games, losing steam as other NFC squads are gaining significant momentum.

However, their struggles continued as Chicago made enough big plays down the stretch to give Philadelphia another loss. Throughout the month of November, the team has averaged 15.5 points per game, a significant step back from the form they had earlier in the season.

Sirianni reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Brooks Kubena. When media asked him about changing play-calling duties on the offensive side of the ball, the head coach shut down the idea. Patullo is calling offensive plays for his first season.

“No, we're not changing the play-caller. We'll evaluate, obviously, everything. But like I said to you guys, when you win, when you lose, it's never about one person. We all collectively have to do a better job. And that's going to be starting with us as coaches, starting with me as a coach, finding solutions to getting the offense going. And so I'll put that on us as a staff, and put that on me most individually there to help get this thing pointed in the right direction,” Sirianni said.

How Nick Sirianni, Eagles performed against Bears

It was a brutal loss for the Eagles to suffer to the Bears, especially in front of their home fans.

Philadelphia took too long to get things rolling against Chicago. They trailed 10-3 at halftime, finally scoring touchdowns in the second half. However, their attempts to make a rally fell short as the Bears fended them off with two critical touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts had an active day but made mistakes that proved to be costly. He completed 19 passes out of 34 attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. He also added four rushes for 31 yards and committed a fumble.

Saquon Barkley was a non-factor in the matchup, having 13 rushes for 56 yards. AJ Brown was a major bright spot in the offense, making 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. DeVonta Smith came next with five receptions for 48 yards, while Dallas Goedert caught two passes for 27 yards.

Philadelphia fell to an 8-4 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks while trailing the Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.