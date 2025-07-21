The Philadelphia Eagles have remained busy, not just in constructing the roster for another Super Bowl run, but also in the front office. On Monday, the franchise brought in several new hires, including former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas, who is 49 years old, is heading to Philly to be the new Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Joe Douglas is one of six new hires for the organization.

“The Eagles announced a series of title changes and new hires, including Joe Douglas’ official return to the organization as senior personnel director/advisor to GM Howie Roseman.”

Nine individuals also received new title changes. The Eagles now have numerous new names in the scouting and football operations departments. These are moves that the organization seemingly believes can maintain the success of the front office.

Douglas began his career as a scout in the NFL back in 2000, where he worked for the Baltimore Ravens for 14 years. He earned his first promotion in 2015 after being hired by the Chicago Bears as the Director of College Scouting before accepting the Vice President of Player Personnel role with the Eagles in 2016.

He spent three years in Philadelphia and left the organization in 2019 after being hired as general manager of the Jets. New York let him go after the 2024-25 season. So, now, he returns to Philly once again to work under Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman.

Douglas brings plenty of experience to the table. He should be a valuable asset to the front office, especially considering how well the Eagles have drafted players in recent years. The organization has one of the best front offices in the NFL, and hiring Joe Douglas should be viewed as a good add for this club.

