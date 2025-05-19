The Philadelphia Eagles were busy making football operations moves on Monday. They extended head coach Nick Sirianni, fresh off his Super Bowl title. Continuity is a huge reason for Philly's success, especially in the front office. Now, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has brought back former Jets GM Joe Douglas. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer broke the news on Monday.

McLane reported that Douglas is back with the Eagles in a senior scouting role. “Douglas was general manager Howie Roseman‘s right-hand man in personnel and helped build a Super Bowl-winning roster in 2017,” McLane wrote. “The Eagles had their hits and misses with Douglas running his first draft that year — he joined the organization in May 2016 — but a series of free-agent signings and trades were instrumental in the team’s success that year.”

McLane also gives Douglas credit for the Eagles' 2018 draft that brought in Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, and Josh Sweat. Roseman's drafting ability has created this contender in Philadelphia, and if Douglas has the magic touch, he can help keep the momentum going.

When he was with the Jets, Douglas had a mixed bag of draft results. Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall were all drafted in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft. Without those picks, the Jets would be in an even worse place than they are now. But Zach Wilson, Mekhi Bechton, and Malachi Corley all exist as proof that no one is perfect in the draft.

The Eagles are set up to continue building a sustainable contender even as their key players get massive deals. This year, Roseman took another defender from the SEC, Jihaad Campbell from the University of Alabama. With Douglas on board, expect more great picks from the Eagles and Roseman in the coming years.