After watching the Birds take two straight losses on the East Coast, Philadelphia Eagles fans get to witness Nick Sirianni's squad fly west to Minneapolis, the site of the franchise's greatest success, for a showdown against former franchise quarterback-turned-journeyman backup Carson Wentz.

The Eagles, however, will be ever so slightly shorthanded on the offensive side of the ball due to the absence of Grant Calcaterra, who will be unable to go in the contest due to an oblique injury. Fortunately, the Eagles do have some help on the way at the position who should ease the burden of a road trip without TE2 in the form of EJ Jenkins, who will be elevated off the practice squad for the occasion.

“With Grant Calcaterra ruled out, the Eagles are elevating EJ Jenkins from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Vikings,” McMullen wrote. “That will give Philadelphia its usual allotment at TE with Dallas Goedert, Kylen Granson, and Jenkins. TE turned fullback Cam Latu can also help at the position.”

With Jenkins now set to make his 2025 regular season debut for the Eagles, his ninth professional game for Philadelphia over his tenure, Sirianni has plenty of options for both offense and special teams to make up for Calcaterra's absence, with Granson and Latu both potentially earning upticks in production to make up for his absence.

Granted, it's unlikely any of these players will suddenly become offensive focal points in Week 7, as tight ends not named Dallas Goedert have only been targeted six times on the season so far but hey, who knows, maybe this will be the game where Jenkins, Granson, or even Latu goes off and become an offensive focal point moving forward just like Travis Fulgam back in 2018 with Wentz. Unlikely? Sure, but hey, at this point, one can dream.