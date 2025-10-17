The Minnesota Vikings will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, and it looks like they have their starting quarterback in place, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says QB Carson Wentz will start vs. the Eagles,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wentz suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, but he was still able to finish the game and led them to victory. J.J. McCarthy is still recovering from his high ankle sprain, and they will probably take their time with trying to bring him back, especially with Wentz playing well in his place.

While McCarthy is making progress, there are still some things that he needs to check off before getting back on the field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“J.J. McCarthy, I'm told, got good work during the bye week,” Pelissero said on The Insiders. “He should be able to return to practice this week. However, McCarthy is still not 100% on his ankle. They gotta see his mobility, they gotta see how the ankle responds. They gotta make he's comfortable and in a groove from an operational perspective before they put him back out on the field.”

McCarthy hasn't had much time on the field to get into a rhythm, and in the first two games of the season, he's recorded 301 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 58.5% completion percentage. On the other hand, Wentz has thrown for 759 yards for five touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.0% of his passes.

It will be interesting to see what direction the Vikings go in when McCarthy gets back, and they may have a tough decision on their hands.

If Wentz continues to lead the Vikings to wins, it may take some time for McCarthy to get his job back.