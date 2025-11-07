Monday Night Football is going to showcase two of the top teams in the NFC when the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on primetime television. The Eagles are coming off a bye week, whereas the Packers fell to the Carolina Panthers at home in a stunning loss. The winner of this game could have the best record in the NFC by the end of the weekend.

The Eagles saw stars Saquon Barkley (groin) and AJ Brown (hamstring) as full participants at practice on Thursday despite dealing with injuries. It goes without saying that this is great news for the Browns as they will have one more practice on Friday before their walk-through on Saturday.

In Week 8, the Eagles pounced on the New York Giants 38-20 in a game that was never really close. The Eagles got their revenge on the Giants after NY stunned them on TNF a few weeks back. Saquon Barkley led off with a 65-yard touchdown that saw flashes of his days with the Giants. Barkley then scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. AJ Brown did not play in the win but played his best game of the 2025-26 season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings when he scored two touchdowns. When Brown and Barkley are healthy, the Eagles have one of the more potent offenses in the league. Brown's blocking is also a big part of Brakley's success in the run game.

The Eagles' defense got stronger ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. They acquired Jaelan Phillips, Michael Carter II, and Jaire Alexander. This team is loaded.

Heading to Green Bay when the weather is getting chillier is never fun on the body. It's expected to be around 30 degrees at Lambeau Field.