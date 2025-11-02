After a Week 6 loss to the New York Giants caused a great deal of hand-wringing among NFL observers, the Philadelphia Eagles responded with back-to-back wins. The team heads into its Week 9 bye at 6-2 on the season and in first place in the NFC East.

Still, consecutive wins didn’t fix all of the Eagles’ issues. But with Howie Roseman at the helm, Philadelphia will be proactive in addressing problems. Given the Eagles’ need for a pass rusher, the team would like to add Miami Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio worked with Phillips in Miami during the 2023 season. The veteran DC thinks highly of the former first-round pick, according to Wolfe. And Roseman would do a deal “at the right price.”

Eagles look to bolster defense with Jaelan Phillips trade

After boasting the top overall defense in the league last season, the unit ranks 20th in the NFL this year, allowing 336.3 total yards per game.

Philadelphia has already taken steps to improve its secondary. The Eagles landed cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens Saturday. Earlier in the week, Philly acquired slot corner Michael Carter II in a deal with the New York Jets.

The Carter trade cost the Eagles wideout John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The team gave up a 2026 sixth-rounder for Alexander.

It’s unclear what Philadelphia would be willing to pay for Phillips. After a promising start to his career, injuries have derailed the fifth-year veteran. Phillips was limited to 12 total games in the last two seasons.

However the 26-year-old defender has been healthy in 2025. He’s played all nine of Miami’s games, recording 25 total tackles, three sacks and four tackles for a loss.

The Eagles are also interested in trading for Jermaine Johnson, another talented edge rusher who’s returning from injury in 2025. However, Philadelphia has balked at the Jets' asking price for the former Pro Bowler. New York reportedly wants a second-round pick for Johnson, who's under contract through 2026. Phillips, on the other hand, is in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins’ season cratered in a blowout loss to the Ravens on Thursday night. Miami moved on from GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel’s seat is getting hot. The Eagles would gladly pick at the Dolphins’ carcass provided Miami is seeking a reasonable return for Phillips.