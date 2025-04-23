After winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for another potential title run next season. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, the front office made a final decision for one player on the roster who is a former wide receiver of the Washington Commanders.

After trading for wideout Jahan Dotson, Philly has elected to decline the fifth-year option on his contract, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The 25-year-old wide receiver is now on a contract year with the Eagles.

“Eagles are declining the 5th-year option on WR Jahan Dotson, per source. This puts the former No. 16 pick in a contract year for this upcoming season.”

The Eagles hoped to solidify their wide receiver three role when they traded away a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Commanders for Dotson ahead of the 2024 season. The former first-round pick failed to live up to expectations, finishing with just 19 receptions and 216 receiving yards despite playing in all 17 games for the Eagles.

Dotson flashed potential in his first two seasons with the Commanders, surpassing 500 receiving yards in both years. Many believed he was on the verge of a breakout year after Washington acquired Jaylen Daniels as quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, the front office dealt him to Philadelphia.

The Eagles' decision to decline Dotson's fifth-year option is telling. After trying and failing to find a legitimate third option behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, the front office may attempt to replace Dotson in the 2025 NFL Draft. However it shakes out, this coming up season may be a prove-it year for the former Penn State Nittany Lion.

Philadelphia owns the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. EST. After losing several key players from the roster, the Eagles could go in any direction once they're on the clock.