Hollywood Brown admitted that he deeply considered returning to the Baltimore Ravens, but with the interest shown to him by the Philadelphia Eagles, he knew he had to jump ship.

It also did not hurt that he is a big fan of, pardon the pun, Jalen Hurts.

Brown signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract worth $5.6 million after two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On “Speakeasy,” he revealed that he let his agent do the majority of the negotiations in his second time in free agency. In the end, he said he knew he made the right choice.

“I really leave it up to God, and this is where he led me. I'm blessed and happy to be here,” said Brown, who played for the Ravens from 2019 to 2021.

BREAKING: Eagles newest receiver, Hollywood Brown, stepped into the SPEAKEASY to say he chose the Eagles over going back to the Ravens… pic.twitter.com/D5eeKvtrwB — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 18, 2026

When asked about teaming up with Hurts, the 28-year-old wide receiver only had positive things to say, including praising the former Super Bowl MVP for being “calm and collected.”

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“I've always been a fan of Jalen Hurts, from even his story back at Alabama. I took the long road to where I got, so I always root for guys who went on that (same) journey,” said Brown.

He added that the chance to play with the 27-year-old Hurts was enticing, as he looks to improve his numbers and possibly win his first ring.

“To me, he is one of the top vertical passers in the league. His deep ball is great,” added Brown. “That's attractive to a receiver. You know he's gonna put it on the money. On third-downs, when it matters, he can make it happen.”

"[Jalen Hurts] is one of the top vertical passers in the league; His deep ball is great!" – @primetime_jet is HYPE to play with his new QB1 in Philadelphia and plans to make the most of it pic.twitter.com/7H2b6KbYfq — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 18, 2026

Brown, who had 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns last season, is the Eagles' biggest addition in free agency.

He will join Jonathan Jones, Arnold Ebiketie, Riq Woolen, and Johnny Mundt as the new faces in the nest.