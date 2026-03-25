The Memphis Grizzlies won't have their top player for the remainder of the campaign after it was announced on Tuesday that Ja Morant will undergo a procedure for his elbow injury.

Morant was limited to only 20 games this season due to his elbow injury and other ailments. The Grizzlies said that while the athletic guard was progressing well, they have decided to err on the side of caution.

“Following a recent consultation to advise on lingering discomfort, it was recommended that Morant receive a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to further optimize ligament healing. Morant will begin offloading the elbow following the injection and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, but he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season,” read the team's statement.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates for Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey: pic.twitter.com/gV8rLPlwbs — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 25, 2026

The Grizzlies are likely to miss the playoffs with a 24-47 record, and they probably saw no benefit in playing the 26-year-old Morant at this point. They are 1-11 in their last 12 assignments.

Many thought that Memphis would part ways with Morant at the trade deadline. However, no deal was made, keeping him with the Grizzlies despite his slew of controversies.

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He averaged 19.5, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season.

Over the past three campaigns, Morant has only played a total of 79 games.

Even without him, the Grizzlies are currently stacked in the backcourt, with Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells, Walter Clayton Jr., Cam Spencer, Javon Small, and Jahmai Mashack splitting the minutes.

Memphis was routed by the Atlanta Hawks, 146-107, on Monday, and will return to action versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.