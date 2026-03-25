Shohei Ohtani closed out the preseason with a performance that immediately shifted the conversation around the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 outlook.

Facing the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani struck out 11 batters across just four innings. At one point, only one ball had been put in play against him, showcasing a level of dominance rarely seen, even in exhibition action. He also recorded the Dodgers’ only hit at that point in the game, further emphasizing his all-around impact.

Talkin Baseball took to X, formerly Twitter, sharing a video of the two-way phenom dealing at Dodger Stadium vs. the Halos.

“11 strikeouts through four innings for Shohei”

11 strikeouts through four innings for Shohei pic.twitter.com/xljcvJXVUH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 25, 2026

That dominant performance in the video quickly ignited reactions across the platform, as fans responded to Ohtani’s outing just days ahead of the Dodgers’ Opening Day series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

@EVleaguers chimed in, reminding the league that Ohtani is the club’s “5th starter btw”

Article Continues Below

The reaction captured the immediate takeaway. Even being mentioned within the rotation context underscores the Dodgers’ depth, which continues to separate them from the rest of the league.

@DMVBaseballGuy added the following: “Only one ball in play through 4 innings is insane! Relegate the angles to banana ball!”

The comment emphasized just how little contact the Angels were able to generate, reinforcing how sharp Ohtani looked in his final preseason outing.

@DorvidGoldy jokingly asked in the comments, “Does he know it’s spring training?”

The remark reflected the broader tone of disbelief, as Ohtani appeared to be operating at a level typically reserved for high-stakes regular-season or postseason games.

For a team that has already secured back-to-back World Series titles, performances like this only reinforce why expectations continue to rise. Ohtani's final workout did more than just prepare him for Opening Day 2026, which is scheduled for Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It raised the ceiling.