Fresh off his Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley is learning that championship attention extends far beyond the football field. At the recent J.P. Morgan Tech 100 Summit, Barkley mingled with high-profile figures, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their son Joseph, OutKick. The photos he posted online stirred immediate reactions—not because of the summit itself, but because of the company he kept.

Had an amazing time at the J.P. Morgan tech 100 summit! Want to give a shoutout to Madhu for having me out. Want to also give a shoutout to everyone who made it amazing @eglyman , @BobbyKotick , @JoshuaKushner ,@traestephens , @karimatiyeh , @IvankaTrump , @jaredkushner ,… pic.twitter.com/ODruuSXmkE — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Had an amazing time,” Barkley posted on X, tagging both Ivanka and the Kushner brothers in his message of thanks. The post included photos with the Trump family and a note of gratitude to Madhu, the summit’s organizer. Harmless networking or something more? That depends on who you ask.

Barkley also autographed a football for Theodore, one of President Trump’s grandsons. And while he’s known for being friendly and professional with all fans, this gesture added another layer to public speculation.

The political tightrope athletes walk

Athletes often find themselves in tricky territory when political associations, whether intentional or not, become public. Barkley’s meet-up with Ivanka Trump has already sparked questions about his potential attendance at the upcoming White House celebration, a tradition for Super Bowl champions. In today’s polarized political climate, that kind of visibility doesn’t go unnoticed.

Unlike some of his Eagles teammates who may choose to skip the visit altogether, Barkley’s friendly rapport with members of the Trump family seems to signal his openness to attending. This isn’t a case of sudden allegiance either. Barkley gave shoutouts across the board, including to Joshua Kushner—a Democrat—hinting that he may be more focused on relationships than ideologies.

Still, the image of Saquon Barkley next to Ivanka has already stirred reactions. Some fans view it as harmless. Others? Not so much. Whether he shows up at the White House or not, Barkley is now a symbol of the broader cultural divide—and how quickly a single photo can inflame it.