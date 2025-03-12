After some twists and turns, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles will visit Donald Trump's White House following their epic Super Bowl 59 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, that the Eagles have accepted Trump's invitation. Their visit is being planned for Monday, April 28, 2025.

“I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn't sent or was sent, we want to correct the record: we sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per ESPN.

The news comes after several reports going both ways. At one point, it did not sound like Trump even invited the team, and then there was a report saying they decided not to attend before Super Bowl 59. Now, it appears they did receive a formal invitation, and they are planning on going.

Will the Eagles visit President Donald Trump's White House?

So, yes, the Eagles will be heading to Washington, D.C., in April 2025 to visit President Donald Trump's White House. They will do the traditional White House visit following their Super Bowl 59 win.

Following Super Bowl 52, the Eagles were invited to Trump's White House. However, the trip was canceled following Trump's decision. There were several players who said they would not go, so Trump decided to cancel their visit.

It is unclear what the Eagles' plan is for 2025. Perhaps more players plan on attending, and it will go smoothly. We will find out more as the big day comes.

Their Super Bowl 59 win

On February 9, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs faced in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. This time, however, the Eagles pulled off the win. In Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs won in dramatic fashion off a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker.

They dominated the game early on, leading to a 40-22 victory. They held the Chiefs scoreless going into halftime, and they never let up.

To their credit, the Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher in 2024 in check. Saquon Barkley only rushed for 57 yards on 25 carries. He did catch six passes for 40 yards, though.

Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl 59 MVP after his performance. He passed for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Hurts also added 72 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

They stopped the Chiefs from accomplishing the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. The Eagles can now start the journey for their own following the win.