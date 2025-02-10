Following the huge Philadelphia Eagles defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, former President Barack Obama sent a message to the City of Brotherly Love.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a message to Philadelphia. He congratulated star players Jalen Hurts (who won Super Bowl 59 MVP) and Saquon Barkley and head coach Nick Sirianni.

“Second time's the charm,” Obama said. “Congrats to the [Eagles], Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni, and an outstanding defense for winning one for Philly. You earned it!”

Obama is referencing the Eagles' Super Bowl 57 loss to the Chiefs, which started their quest for a three-peat. The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl encounter 38-35.

Barack Obama was not the only president to weigh in on Super Bowl 59. President Donald Trump was also at the game. Afterward, he took aim at Taylor Swift, who was booed while being shown on the jumbotron.

The Eagles' dominant Super Bowl 59 win over the Chiefs

The Eagles took the lead early against the Chiefs and never looked back. After a punt to start the game from both teams, the Eagles caught fire.

They went up 24-0 at halftime, dominating time of possession. The Chiefs did not score a point until the game was out of hand at 34-0.

Patrick Mahomes struggled against the Eagles. He was sacked six times and threw two interceptions. Additionally, he lost a fumble as well that served as the proverbial nail in the coffin. The Eagles defense crushed Mahomes and earned praise as Obama gave them.

It was an uncharacteristically bad game from Mahomes. He is a three-time Super Bowl MVP, but he struggled mightily against a four-man pass rush.

The Chiefs also could not run the ball to maintain any balance offensively. Mahomes rushed for 25 yards on four carries. The next highest rusher, Kareem Hunt, had nine yards on three carries.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy did his best, though. He caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. However, most of his yards came when the game was out of hand.

Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, shook off an early interception for the Eagles. He threw 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 71 yards, the most in the game, and a touchdown on his way to being named Super Bowl MVP.

Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after the game. It is the first team he earned the honor. He carried the offense, which was not able to run the ball effectively otherwise.

Saquon Barkley was held in check by the Chiefs. He only rushed for 57 yards on 25 carries, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 40 yards.