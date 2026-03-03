The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of pressure on them this offseason to improve the offense after some tough sledding throughout the 2025 campaign. Many questions remain for Philadelphia, including whether they will explore trades for disgruntled wide receiver AJ Brown, and how different the schematics will look after the firing of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Now, more information is coming to light about one player the Eagles might target in free agency to help out on that side of the ball, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com.

“The Eagles have interest in David Njoku. Would be a Day 1 signing that gives them one of the best athletes in the league at the position and finally gives Njoku an elite, consistent QB to play with for the first time in his career.t Something to keep an eye on,” reported Shorr-Parks on X, formerly Twitter.

Njoku is a veteran tight end for the Cleveland Browns, having spent his entire career in Cleveland after being drafted there back in 2017. While he may not be a game wrecker in terms of his receiving numbers, he is still a reliable downfield target who would provide quarterback Jalen Hurts with a security blanket.

Hurts suffered through a tough year in 2025, not able to follow up his Super Bowl win in 2024 with a good second act, consistently struggling with interceptions and inaccuracy, a problem that was not helped by some questionable playcalling at times from Patullo and company.

The Eagles have since hired Sean Mannion to be their new offensive coordinator, and will hope that he is able to inject some more juice into a unit that had a propensity to go lifeless at the worst times throughout last season.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is set to open up on March 11, and clearly, the Eagles are expected to be aggressive.