The Philadelphia Eagles lost a heartbreaking game this weekend. Philadelphia fell 23-19 against San Francisco, ending their hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl. Now the Eagles have decided to make a big change on their coaching staff to start the offseason.

The Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in the statement. “I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career.”

Sirianni made it clear after Sunday's loss that he would evaluate Patullo and the rest of his coaching staff. Apparently he could not find a reason to keep Patullo around for another season.

There is no question that Philadelphia's offense took a step back in 2025. The Eagles finished 19th in the NFL with 22.3 points per game and 24th in yards per game with 311.2.

It could not have helped that Saquon Barkley did not repeat as a 2,000-yard rusher. And that A.J. Brown was seemingly always frustrated with his role in the offense.

“Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders,” Sirianni concluded.

Now the Eagles will have to play catch-up as they begin their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia should be one of the more appealing destinations during this year's hiring cycle. The Eagles have a loaded offense with an established quarterback, strong offensive line, and plenty of playmakers.

Unlike many of the openings this year, Philly's new offensive coordinator will be joining a regime that already exists. That could limit their options.

Perhaps the Eagles could promote someone from within the organization to solve that problem.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see who the Eagles decide to interview to replace Patullo after a failed 2025 season.