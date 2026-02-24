After a shaky start to his executive career in the City of Brotherly Love, Howie Roseman has become the engine that runs the Philadelphia Eagles, consistently assembling some of the best rosters in the NFL over the past decade.

Roseman has become so good at his job, in fact, that when a 215 number shows up on opposing general managers' phones, they have to take a beat before answering, as they know they might just be talked out of a premier player and feel good about it in the moment.

Need proof? Well, Raiders general manager John Spytek laid it out plainly at the NFL Combine, noting that even he, an Eagles alumni who worked for Roseman, has to “watch himself” when talking to his mentor.

“Trade calls with Howie? Howie's great, and he's one of the best at what he does, and he finds value in places, so, and I mean this with respect to Howie, I always watch myself a little bit when he calls, you know, because he's so good at what he does,” Spytek noted. “But he's been great, he's been a great mentor to me, you know, he's taught me a lot I learned a lot from him in the year and a half, two years I was with him in in Philly when he moved into the personnel department and he's been a great resource for me as I've got this job.”

Working for the Eagles from 2005-09, first as an intern and then in the scouting department, Spytek knew Roseman before he was one of the most popular people in Philadelphia. Though Spytek's had success of his own, including a pair of Super Bowl wins with the Denver Broncos and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if even he is worried that his friend may look to snag a steal in an otherwise normal conversation, who knows how other general managers with fewer personal relationships feel when the Eagles come calling.