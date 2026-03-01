The Philadelphia Eagles have some decisions to make this offseason, and one of them will be whether A.J. Brown will be a part of the team for the future. Since he let his frustrations out this past season about how he was being used in the offense, there has always been a thought that the Eagles could look to move him.

There seems to be some interest in the wide receivers as teams believe a Day 2 pick could get it done, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Interest in A.J. Brown has picked up here late in the week. A few teams I consulted believe a trade package including a second-round pick is his true trade value,” Fowler wrote. “Would that be enough to lure him from Philadelphia? I'm not sure that gets it done for Eagles GM Howie Roseman. But the buzz around Brown isn't dissipating. Multiple league executives have maintained that Philly will entertain moving him. New England feels like a logical destination.”

If the Eagles do end up trading Brown, it will most likely be for a veteran receiver, and there are two names that have popped up.

“During the Eagles' offensive coordinator search, some candidates got the impression that Brown was part of the plan,” Fowler wrote. “That's why some around the league believe Roseman could target a veteran receiver as part of any trade package — say, if New Orleans can't reach a deal with Chris Olave in New Orleans, or if Denver wants to entertain a Brown-Courtland Sutton swap.”

Sutton and Olave would be two solid options for the Eagles if they wanted to explore a trade, but Howie Roseman may not make it that easy. Roseman has always had a high asking price for his players, and that's the vibe that teams are getting from him in this situation.