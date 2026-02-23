The Philadelphia Eagles have initiated a strategic overhaul of their offensive coaching staff to spark a turnaround for Jalen Hurts following a season marked by inconsistency. Central to this plan is the promotion of Parks Frazier to quarterbacks coach. Frazier, who served as the team’s passing game coordinator in 2025, brings a wealth of experience from previous roles in Miami, Carolina, and Indianapolis, where he even served as an interim offensive coordinator.

This internal move is designed to provide Hurts with a familiar yet elevated voice in his ear as the franchise looks to recapture the elite offensive form that led them to a Super Bowl title two seasons ago. Frazier joins a revamped unit now led by new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who recently arrived from the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to Frazier’s new role, the team is further bolstering its support system for the quarterback room. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, the Eagles are expected to name Montgomery VanGorder as assistant quarterbacks coach.

The #Eagles are expected to name Montgomery VanGorder as assistant quarterbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Joined Philadelphia last year as a quality control coach and now set for a promotion. Before Philly, was a quarterbacks coach at the college level at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/6jWj0QlAwf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 23, 2026

VanGorder joined the Philadelphia organization last year as a quality control coach and has earned a promotion after showing promise within the building. Before arriving in Philly, he gained valuable experience coaching quarterbacks at the college level with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Article Continues Below

This combined expertise from Frazier and VanGorder is intended to provide Hurts with meticulous guidance as he works to refine his game and silence critics who questioned his production during the previous campaign.

Despite the outside noise, Hurts remains a highly respected figure within the locker room. Former Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson recently praised Hurts as one of the best leaders he has ever been around, highlighting his vocal presence and ability to keep the team focused during difficult stretches.

Dotson noted that Hurts commands the huddle with authority, a trait mirrored by head coach Nick Sirianni, whose unwavering confidence continues to energize the roster.

By surrounding their franchise quarterback with a blend of trusted internal coaches and fresh perspectives from the outside, the Eagles are banking on this collective leadership to steer the offense back toward championship contention in the upcoming season.