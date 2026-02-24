The Miami Dolphins’ hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo as passing game coordinator drew strong praise from head coach Jeff Hafley this week, comments that may raise eyebrows in Philadelphia given recent offensive production.

Hafley spoke glowingly about Patullo’s résumé and football acumen following the Dolphins’ decision to bring him aboard as part of their coaching staff overhaul.

“Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley on Kevin Patullo: ‘When I interviewed him, I was blown away — the knowledge that he has, the football experience that he has, what he did for that entire organization. Don’t forget: He won a Super Bowl and behind the scenes, what he did with that offense and with that whole team, listening to him talk and his football knowledge, not just about offense, but about game management, about situational football,’” Zach Berman of The Athletic wrote Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Berman added that Hafley said he told Bobby Slowik the Dolphins needed to hire Patullo and noted that Patullo had other opportunities available.

Patullo joins Miami after serving as offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, where offensive consistency became a frequent talking point. The Eagles finished the 2025 season ranked 23rd in the NFL in passing offense, averaging 194.3 yards per game. They also ranked 19th in scoring at 22.3 points per game.

Dolphins hire Kevin Patullo after Eagles’ 2025 offensive inconsistency

Philadelphia’s 2024 Super Bowl-winning season came under a different offensive structure. That year, the Eagles ranked 29th in passing offense at 187.9 yards per game but compensated with one of the league’s most productive rushing attacks. Philadelphia ranked eighth in total offense at 367.2 yards per game and finished seventh in scoring at 27.2 points per contest, powered largely by its ground game and situational efficiency.

Hafley’s remarks underscore Miami’s belief that Patullo’s influence extended beyond raw statistical output. The Dolphins are in the midst of a franchise reset after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Hafley has emphasized experience and championship pedigree as key factors in building his staff.

The hiring signals Miami’s intent to reshape its passing identity, particularly as questions remain about the quarterback position and overall offensive direction. Whether Patullo’s behind-the-scenes contributions translate into measurable improvements in South Florida will be closely watched, especially by observers in Philadelphia familiar with his recent track record.

For now, Hafley has made clear that Miami views Patullo as a critical piece of its restructured coaching staff.