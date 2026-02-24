The 2025 season did not go according to plan for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia failed to get back to the Super Bowl after a crushing playoff loss against San Francisco. To make matters worse, rumors about a potential A.J. Brown trade have followed the team into the offseason.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman both gave some cryptic answers to questions about Brown at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said. “As Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J.'s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”

However, Sirianni gave a more vague response when asked directly if Brown will be in Philadelphia next season.

“Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow,” Sirianni said.

Brown was constantly in the headlines during the 2025 season. The veteran wide receiver was frustrated with his usage in Philadelphia's offense. Brown even urged fantasy football managers to get rid of him in the middle of the season.

Meanwhile, Roseman made it clear that Brown is a great player who he does not want to part ways with. However, he also noted that he wouldn't be doing his job if he did not listen to trade offers.

“I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything,” Roseman said. “If someone is going to give you something you didn't anticipate and you won't even have the conversation, I don't think you're necessarily doing your job or really servicing the team you're with.”

It certainly sounds like the Eagles are willing to listen to trade offers on Brown. But that alone does not guarantee that he will be traded.

Eagles fans should expect the rumors about Brown to only heat up as the 2026 offseason drags on.