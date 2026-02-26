The Philadelphia Eagles received significant clarity regarding Landon Dickerson and the future of their offensive line as they look ahead to the 2026 NFL season. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his status, the starting guard made it clear that he intends to return, providing much-needed stability to a roster navigating offseason change.

Dickerson has established himself as a foundational piece of the Eagles’ offensive line. The three-time Pro Bowl lineman anchors the interior up front, protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts in both the run and pass game. His physicality and leadership have come to define the unit, making any speculation about his future a central offseason storyline.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing Dickerson’s plans ahead of the 2026 season.

“#Eagles G Landon Dickerson making it clear he’s back for another season in 2026.”

Article Continues Below

#Eagles G Landon Dickerson making it clear he’s back for another season in 2026. pic.twitter.com/oas2mwqjBG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 26, 2026

The update quickly ended any lingering speculation. The former Alabama standout's decision to return puts an end to the talk of retirement at age 27 and ensures continuity for an offensive line that heavily relies on chemistry and cohesion.

The Eagles’ offensive line now retains one of its tone-setters. Dickerson’s presence helps preserve the identity that has powered Philadelphia’s offense in recent seasons. As the 2026 campaign approaches, the franchise can proceed with confidence, knowing its interior protection remains firmly in place.

For Philadelphia, this development immediately shapes expectations. Stability in the trenches often defines success over the course of a long season, especially in a conference built on physical play. With Dickerson officially returning despite rumors of a potential retirement, the Eagles keep a cornerstone intact while maintaining the physical edge that underpins their championship ambitions.