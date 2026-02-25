Is there any team in the NFL that's the subject of more drama season-in and season-out than the Philadelphia Eagles?

From AJ Brown maybe wanting to be traded, to their constant carousel of offensive coordinators, and the ever-present scrutiny surrounding whether or not Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback and/or leader, it sometimes feels like Nick Sirianni's job is more akin to a Circus Ringmaster than a traditional NFL coach, judged by his wins and losses.

Discussing with Rich Eisen this ever-present drama that has hung over the organization seemingly since they switched over from Kelly Green to Midnight in the 1990s, Sirianni explained how the team blocks out the noise and focuses on the task at hand: winning on Sundays.

“I think that, you know, you can only, again, as you listen, and, like, my job, again, is to focus on what we're doing there and the relationships that you have and not what is perceived of what's going on, right? I think there's a, that can happen a lot, like, ‘Hey, here's what we think's going on there.' Well, you know, people in the building are the only ones that really know, you know, day in, day out, and so you can only interact, you only can judge the interactions that you have with your guys on a daily basis,” Sirianni said.

“Like I said, we're able to block out everything and be able to truly focus, zero in, and focus on the process to be able to put ourselves in the best position to win each Sunday. Now, we weren't able to do that this year. There's, at the end of each year, there's one team that's happy at the end of it, and, you know, our opportunity to be happy was after last year, and now, you know, we're back at this, and, you know, we're, like everybody else, coming in and hungry to do it again.”

Though fans have called for his job in almost every season he's been the Eagles' head coach, Nick Sirianni actually has the highest winning percentage of any active head coach, with his .694 mark sitting at fifth overall in NFL history behind Hall of Famers Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen. His players love the way he runs the team, and ultimately, that's what matters more than outside opinions, which is likely why Sirianni is willing to block that out in favor of his process.