While Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown has been dealing with trade rumors in recent weeks, the death of Rondale Moore put things in a different perspective. And Brown sent a powerful message about the situation, according to a post on X by Polymarket Football.

“Talk to yourself. I am love. I am fearfully and wonderfully made … you are made in the image of the likeness of God. You’re a king. Remind yourself of that.”

Brown said he takes mental health seriously.

“I take pride in my mental health,” Brown said. “Something that I practice each and every day.”

Eagles WR AJ Brown says the NFL is tough

It’s not a walk in the park, Brown said, focusing his comments to other NFL players.

“Things aren’t always going to go your way,” Brown said. “You may not get everything that you desire. Sometimes this game, it’s not friendly. People are going to say nasty things about you. But none of those things in that moment defines you.

“You just have to understand that this is just a short moment in your life. We have the rest of our lives to live. You already made it to the NFL. Don’t get down on yourself.”

And then Brown got down to the basics of Christianity.

“The only thing that’s fulfilling in this world is our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Brown said. “The love that He has for you. This is just a gift that He’s given you. He wants you to play ball, but He really wants you to spread His word, guys.”

Brown is 28 years old and a seven-year NFL veteran. He spent his first three seasons with the Titans before the famous trade that sent him to the Eagles in 2022.

With the Eagles, Brown has been to the Pro Bowl twice and made the second-team All-Pro team twice.

Last season, he struggled with inconsistencies. He finished with 78 catches for 1,003 yards, which was his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. He also totaled seven touchdowns, his fourth straight year with at least that many.