Speculation has been growing since the middle of the 2025-26 regular season that AJ Brown could be traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni added fuel to the flame after sharing a rather cryptic response about Brown returning next season on Tuesday. However, Sirianni seems to have changed his mind a few hours later.

During an interview on SportsCenter, Sirianni reiterated how great a player the 28-year-old wide receiver is. While praising Brown, Sirianni claimed that the Eagles want to maintain having good players on the roster, and stated that he wants his relationship with Brown to continue on into next season.

“[Brown] has meant so much to our football team these past four years,” said Sirianni. “I've always said I've never hated my relationship with him… It's been awesome going to work with him, going to battle with him over these past four years… We're at a point that we want to keep good players around… Always excited to have him on the football team, and look forward to continuing that relationship. I know I want to continue that relationship, I know he wants to continue that relationship, and I'm excited about that.”

Article Continues Below

"He has meant so much to our football team these past four years. … We want to keep good players around. … Always excited to have him on the football team and look forward to continuing that relationship." Nick Sirianni talks about A.J. Brown's future with the Eagles 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QH8shvQjHv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2026

From the sounds of it, the 44-year-old head coach wants AJ Brown to remain on the roster. Based on his comments, it appears Brown might be on board with that idea as well. If that is the case, then the trade rumors swirling around the Eagles could begin to temper down. But only time will tell.

Despite expressing his frustration with the offense last season, Brown still managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his seven-year career. The three-time Pro Bowler ended the campaign with 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, and seven touchdowns.