On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hosted the New York Giants in another matchup against the NFC East, looking to bounce back from last week's ugly loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. It was the third straight week for head coach Dan Campbell calling plays for the Lions after he took over those duties against the Washington Commanders in a recent victory.

The Lions didn't get off to a great start to this one, quickly falling behind 7-0 after giving up a trick play touchdown orchestrated by Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, and things didn't get much better from there, as the Detroit offense also got off to a slow start in this one.

In fact, at one point, the home fans in attendance at the game voiced their displeasure.

“Offense getting booed after a third-and-13 swing pass goes for four yards. Three plays, one yard, punt. Giants ball,” reported Colton Pouncey of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Last week, things were similarly ugly for the Lions in their game against the Eagles, as the team never threatened to make a serious comeback attempt late in the game despite having plenty of opportunities to do so.

Thankfully for Lions fans, Detroit finally found a bit of a rhythm later on in the first half, culminating in a touchdown reception from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, but that alone likely won't be enough to quell overarching concerns about the team's offense moving forward.

In any case, the Lions will next take the field on Thanksgiving at home against the Green Bay Packers.