The New England Patriots have emerged as surprise contenders in the AFC this season, but their title chances have taken a big hit in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. New England has suffered a variety of injuries on the offensive line, none more serious than to rookie left tackle Will Campbell.

Campbell appeared to suffer a right knee injury during the second half against New England and headed to the blue medical tent before being carted off the field with a towel over his head.

#Patriots rookie LT Will Campbell was carted to the locker room in tears after suffering a right knee injury. This sucks…pic.twitter.com/m3bTbvsrSc — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Patriots had already lost left guard Jared Wilson and right tackle Morgan Moses to injuries earlier in the game, so the offensive line in front of Drake Maye is deteriorating quickly. The Patriots currently have a 23-13 lead in the fourth quarter as they look to hang onto a win without a majority of their front five.

Maye and the Patriots already struggled at times on the offensive line even when they were healthy, so it will be very difficult for them to hold up now without three starters up front. This is a team that struggles to run the ball, so Maye will be carrying a very heavy burden in just his second season without some of his best guys up front.

Despite all of that, New England is still closing in on a 10-2 record and what would be the best record in the AFC heading into a Monday Night Football clash with the New York Giants Week 13. Then, the Pats have a bye week, so they will be hoping to get healthy during that week off before the home stretch of the regular season and the playoffs get underway.