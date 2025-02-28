If you thought that Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would be content to simply run it back for the 2025 NFL season as the Birds attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions, you're sorely mistaken. Throughout his tenure in Philadelphia, Roseman has proven he's willing to do whatever it takes to put the Eagles in the best position possible to win. Whether it's performing salary cap trickery, trading more often in the NFL Draft than any other team, or taking big swings on veteran players, it's all fair game.

Also fair game is Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has requested a trade out of Cleveland and has remained insistent that there are no circumstances in which he'd return to the Browns. This opens the door for Philadelphia to sniff around about a potential trade for the six-time All Pro, and you better believe Howie Roseman is prepared to walk through that opening.

“Some people are saying right now that Howie's willing to move on from some of these guys, because he's looking to make a big swing. And that big swing is Myles Garrett,” says NFL insider Diana Russini. “Do you put it past Howie Roseman to go after Myles Garrett? No way! Continue to build and build and build in the area that got them to the Super Bowl.”

This isn't necessarily breaking news. Garrett has been floated as a potential trade target of the Eagles dating back to just two days removed from their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. In the weeks since then, the noise has only grown louder. Now it seems to be coming to a crescendo, though the Browns need to move off their position of being unwilling to entertain any deals for one of the best players in franchise history.