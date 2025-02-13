It's been less than a week since the Philadelphia Eagles claimed a 40-22 win in Super Bowl 59, putting an absolute beating on the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and now it's time to turn the page to the NFL off-season and begin to set our sights on 2025. The beginning of free agency is only a month out, and the NFL Draft will be here before we know it, but teams don't need to wait before they can begin negotiating trades.

It feels as though we're on the verge of what could be an explosive NFL off-season. One that's filled with the movement of some of the league's biggest and most notable stars, and who knows, maybe a big-time draft asset as well.

Below are four trades that could be completed this spring and could change the landscape of the National Football League ahead of the 2025 season.

Philadelphia Eagles kick off repeat bid with trade for Myles Garrett

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been so aggressive and so lights out in all facets of team building that it may be time we start questioning if he's been utilizing the dark arts to build this Super Bowl-winning Goliath in the City of Brotherly Love. If Josh Sweat- who had 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl and made it clear that he believed that he should've been the game's MVP– leaves in free agency, the Eagles will need a contingency plan.

Enter Myles Garrett.

After eight seasons with the Browns, Myles Garrett has been blunt about the fact that he's ready to pursue a Super Bowl title and will do whatever it takes to be traded out of Cleveland. Now Philadelphia will have plenty of competition for the six-time All-Pro. Garrett has already been linked to Buffalo, Washington, Green Bay, and Detroit, but at this point, I don't think it's smart to write Philly off in the Myles Garrett Sweepstakes.

You could make the case that because Roseman has been so good in the Draft, it wouldn't make sense for Philadelphia to give up tons of draft capital to move on an expensive 29-year-old. Then again, the Eagles have proven that the key to winning at a high level is dominating on both of the lines, and acquiring Garrett certainly works with that team-building philosophy.

1st overall pick goes from Tennessee Titans to Las Vegas Raiders

Granted, there is plenty of time before the Titans need to call in their pick, but it doesn't seem that anyone has a feel for what Tennessee is going to do with the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Will they officially move on from Will Levis and select his successor, either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders? Will they make good on President of Football Operations Chad Brinker's promise to take a “generational talent,” such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter?

Maybe the Titans during the NFL off-season instead opt to move off of the top overall pick altogether and move down in the draft, setting themselves up to select someone they love while also receiving a bounty of future picks and assets. This is where the Las Vegas Raiders could enter the equation. The Raiders need a quarterback, and with 73-year-old head coach Pete Carroll now in the picture, maybe Vegas looks to accelerate their timeline and get their quarterback of the future figured out right away.

Of course, this is all speculative. There's certainly a scenario where the draft plays out in a way that the Raiders feel as though they can stay at No. 6 and get their guy. For all we know, they might prefer Jaxson Dart over both Sanders and Ward. But then again, Vegas may not want to leave things to chance, especially if they fall in love with either Ward or Sanders.

Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to the Chicago Bears

I'm speaking this deal into existence for three reasons:

I'm a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, so that means I'm inclined to think about what would be best for the Bears on a near constant basis, which let me tell ya, is pretty damn tiring. The Bears bringing in Parsons in 2025 would be shades of trading for Khalil Mack in 2018, and that move facilitated a 12-win season. Jaquan Brisker has already proposed the idea of a reunion with his former Penn State teammate, and from a football standpoint, it does make sense. The Bears need an edge rusher to complement Montez Sweat, and Parsons not only fills that void, he clearly surpasses Sweat as Chicago's top pass rusher.

Additionally, we know that Ryan Poles is not opposed to taking big swings. In just three years, he's traded the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft- acquiring DJ Moore in the process- which was a deal that paved the way for the Bears to select Caleb Williams 1st overall in 2024. He's traded for Montez Sweat, Keenan Allen, and Chase Claypool- that last one admittedly didn't work out too well- and had the stomach to move both Khalil Mack AND Roquan Smith when many GMs likely wouldn't have.

And one more point: we're talking about a franchise that has a long, storied history of employing some of the greatest defensive players ever. Doesn't Micah Parsons fit in exceedingly well?

Los Angeles Chargers trade for Deebo Samuel (or maybe Tyreek Hill?)

Of the many things we learned from Super Bowl 59, one that has potentially gone under the radar is this: the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer invincible, inevitable, or unbeatable. For the entirety of the 2024 season, the Chiefs escaped by the skin of their teeth, winning a dozen games by one score. But perhaps that was a little bit of fool's gold. And if that's what you believe, then it means the rest of the AFC should be eager to pounce.

In particular, the Chargers have to feel like their window to overtake Kansas City is officially open. Jim Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in year two, and you know he's eyeing a similar outcome this year in LA. To help him get there, the Chargers need to get more explosive offensively. They need more juice from their wide receiver room than Ladd McConkey alone can provide.

We know that Deebo Samuel has received permission to search out a trade partner, and Los Angeles might be the most interesting fit. With offensive coordinator Greg Roman calling the plays could open the door for a lot of gadgety usage for Samuel, who has proven he can take on the load as a running back, in addition to wide receiver.

But who knows? Maybe there's a world where LA swings bigger than Deebo Samuel. Maybe Tyreek Hill backtracks yet again and indicates to the Dolphins that he wants out of Miami. Wouldn't he be the perfect guy to pair with the big right arm of Justin Herbert? Wouldn't Hill theoretically love to play a part in knocking Kansas City off their perch as the best team in the AFC West?