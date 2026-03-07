The Las Vegas Raiders made a somewhat surprising trade by sending defensive star Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. It appears that other teams might have been in talks with Las Vegas for Crosby. The Philadelphia Eagles had been rumored to be interested, but a new report is pouring cold water on that idea.

“He (Crosby) was never coming to philly .. Raiders asking price was to steep ….. Eagles main priority remains diligently working on (re-signing) Jaelan Phillips,” NFL reporter Derrick Gunn posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in the NFC in recent years. The Eagles made the NFL Playoffs once again in 2025, after winning the NFC East. The team lost though in their first playoff game, as the San Francisco 49ers toppled them in the Wild Card round.

During the 2025 season, Crosby posted 73 total tackles for the struggling Raiders. He appeared in 15 games.

Maxx Crosby is getting a second chance to win with the Ravens

Crosby was apparently exhausted of not winning more games in Las Vegas.

“Crosby has been the heart and soul of the Raiders' organization since he was drafted with the 106th pick in 2019. But his relationship with the Raiders had run its course. His consistent on-field production and loyalty to the organization have rarely been rewarded. Sure, the Raiders gave him a record deal last offseason. But Crosby has been yearning to play meaningful games in the postseason, and Las Vegas has failed to do that,” ESPN reported.

The Ravens, who have a new head coach in Jesse Minter, hope that Crosby will help them reach the postseason right away. Baltimore lost the AFC North in 2025 after losing in the final seconds of their final game of the year.

With Crosby no longer an option for Philadelphia, the Eagles will continue to work on strengthening their defense. Time will tell if the team can re-sign Phillips to a new contract. In the 2025 regular season, Phillips posted 53 total tackles playing for the Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

In the Ravens-Raiders trade, Las Vegas received two NFL Draft picks in exchange for Crosby.